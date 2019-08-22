Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Comes through as pinch hitter
Munoz entered Wednesday's loss to the Brewers as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and a run.
Munoz reached on an infield single aided by an error on the part of Eric Thames. The utility man has continued to log intermittent starts during August, but he's on pace for less playing time overall than he was in a month of July that was shortened by the All-Star break. Munoz is yet to record an extra-base hit in the current month, and he hasn't left the yard since July 21.
