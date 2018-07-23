Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Continues producing despite loss
Munoz went 2-for-3 an RBI double and a walk in a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.
Munoz drew the start at second base for the series finale and continued to wield a hot bat. The 23-year-old has now hit safely in all four games he's suited up in the second half, and he's parlayed 13 hits this month into an impressive 11 RBI. Munoz is hitting .373 overall in 41 July plate appearances, and he's slashing .317/.396/.561 over 48 plate appearances with men in scoring position this season.
