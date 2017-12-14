Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Dealt to St. Louis
Munoz was traded to the Cardinals, alongside Max Schrock, in exchange for Stephen Piscotty, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Munoz split time between the two highest levels of the minors last year, and faired decently well during his first opportunity in Triple-A after being promoted in late June. Over the course of 65 games with Nashville, the shortstop slashed .289/.316/.414 with seven home runs, 42 RBI and 10 stolen bases. The soon-to-be 22-year-old can play anywhere in the infield, and looked much more comfortable at the plate this past season than he did in 2016 at the Double-A level, during which he hit just .240 with an OPS of .653. Looking ahead, he will likely spend the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Memphis in order to get more chances against top minor-league pitching.
