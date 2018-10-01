Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Drives in three
Munoz went 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBI on Sunday against the Cubs.
Munoz drove in two runners with a single in the sixth inning and drove in his third run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. After making a splash with three home runs and 14 RBI in July, Munoz came back to earth to close the season, combining to hit just two home runs between August and September. He'll likely battle Kolten Wong for playing time at second base to begin the 2019 season, though his defensive concerns may hold him back.
