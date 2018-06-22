Munoz went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Thursday against the Brewers.

Munoz drove in his 15th run of the season with a double in the fifth inning off left-hander Brent Suter. Thursday's performance also marked his fourth multi-hit effort in his past nine starts, bringing his average up to .288. However, the double was his first extra-base hit since May 31, which has limited his ability to produce counting stats. With Paul DeJong (hand) nearing a return to the field, Munoz's days of regular playing time may not last much longer.