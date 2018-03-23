Munoz will be on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Munoz has clearly impressed the organization throughout the course of spring training, hitting .375/.423/.625 with three home runs and nine RBI in 48 at-bats in Grapefruit League action. The 22-year-old will be utilized as a reserve all around the infield and is known for his defensive abilities. Over 65 games with Triple-A Nashville in Oakland's system last year, he hit .289 with a .730 OPS to go along with 17 extra-base hits and 42 RBI. Munoz also brings some speed on the basepaths, so he could be a useful commodity in deeper formats if Paul DeJong or Kolten Wong were to sustain an injury.