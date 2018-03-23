Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Earns spot on Opening Day roster
Munoz will be on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Munoz has clearly impressed the organization throughout the course of spring training, hitting .375/.423/.625 with three home runs and nine RBI in 48 at-bats in Grapefruit League action. The 22-year-old will be utilized as a reserve all around the infield and is known for his defensive abilities. Over 65 games with Triple-A Nashville in Oakland's system last year, he hit .289 with a .730 OPS to go along with 17 extra-base hits and 42 RBI. Munoz also brings some speed on the basepaths, so he could be a useful commodity in deeper formats if Paul DeJong or Kolten Wong were to sustain an injury.
