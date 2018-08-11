Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Exits with sprained right wrist
Munoz left Friday's game against the Royals with a sprained right wrist, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Munoz was grimacing during and after a swing and was removed in the middle of his at-bat. The severity of his injury is not yet clear.
