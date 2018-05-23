Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Gets four hits in loss
Munoz went 4-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Royals.
All four hits were singles, but Munoz was caught stealing to end the inning after two of them. The 23-year-old was called up last week with Paul DeJong (hand) hitting the disabled list, but he likely won't serve in anything more than a utility role while he's with the big league club.
