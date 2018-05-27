Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Gets fourth start in five games
Munoz will start at shortstop and bat seventh Sunday against the Pirates, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
It's the fourth start in five games for the 23-year-old, who has benefited from the absences of Paul DeJong (hand) and Greg Garcia (back). Garcia is awaiting the impending birth of his daughter as well, so Munoz could receive more opportunities to start in the days to come. Munoz went 2-for-3 with a walk, run and RBI in Saturday's contest, giving him two multi-hit efforts in the last five days.
