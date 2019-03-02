Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Getting X-rays on wrist
Munoz left Saturday's game against the Marlins after getting hit on the wrist by a pitch, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
The severity of the injury should become clear once the results of Munoz's X-rays are known. The 24-year-old is expected to fill a utility role for the Cardinals this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...