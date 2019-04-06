Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Heading to minors
Munoz was optioned to Triple-A Memphis after Saturday's loss to the Padres, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Munoz made the Opening Day roster as a reserve infielder with Jedd Gyorko (calf) on the injured list but will head to Triple-A now that Gyorko has returned to the 25-man roster. The 24-year-old had a .276/.350/.413 slash line in 108 games for the Cardinals in 2018.
