Munoz was optioned to Triple-A Memphis after Saturday's loss to the Padres, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Munoz made the Opening Day roster as a reserve infielder with Jedd Gyorko (calf) on the injured list but will head to Triple-A now that Gyorko has returned to the 25-man roster. The 24-year-old had a .276/.350/.413 slash line in 108 games for the Cardinals in 2018.