Munoz (wrist), who went 1-for-5 in two rehab games for Double-A Springfield over the weekend, is heading back to St. Louis for a medical evaluation by team doctors, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The rookie appeared to get through his pair of rehab appearances without setbacks, so he could be deemed ready for activation Tuesday, the first day he's eligible to come off the disabled list. Munoz is slashing a solid .284/.348/.428 on the season, but with Kolten Wong (elbow) hitting much better after a forgettable start to the season, the former could find consistent playing time harder to come by upon his return.