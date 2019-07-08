Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Heads into break hot
Munoz went 2-for-3 in a loss to the Giants on Sunday.
On an afternoon where the Cardinals were shut out and limited to six hits overall, Munoz came through with the team's only multi-hit effort. The versatile utility man has been a consistent contributor at the plate when given the opportunity, as he heads into the All-Star break with a .307/.322/.386 line across 90 plate appearances while already logging time at three infield and outfield spots apiece.
