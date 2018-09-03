Munoz went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of runs scored in Monday's loss to the Nationals.

Munoz singled and scored in the first inning and added a solo shot off Max Scherzer in the sixth. The homer was just his seventh of the season, though he's received just 256 plate appearances. The homers, combined with his five steals and a solid .285 batting average, make him at least a contributor in deeper formats, though his role limits his ceiling.