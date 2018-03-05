Munoz is hitting .360 with two home runs, one steal (on one attempt) and a 5:0 K:BB in 25 at-bats this spring.

Munoz and Max Schrock were dealt from Oakland to St. Louis in exchange for Stephen Piscotty this offseason. He provides the Cardinals with middle-infield defense and plus speed on the bases -- two things they were greatly lacking in the upper levels of their farm system. The team just announced a contract extension for shortstop Paul DeJong, and Kolten Wong is also under contract at second base, so Munoz appears to be somewhat blocked, but he could be the first man up to replace DeJong if he were to get injured at some point this summer. If Munoz were to get semi-regular playing time, he has enough speed to be useful in deeper formats.

