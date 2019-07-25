Munoz went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 14-8 win over the Pirates.

Munoz supplied his second three-hit performance in less than a week and may have at least temporarily captured a near-everyday role on the strength of his recent surge at the plate. He'll stick in the lineup for a fifth straight game in Thursday's series finale, manning left field while Tyler O'Neill hits the bench for a second consecutive day.