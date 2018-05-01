Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Improved work at plate in Memphis
Munoz is slashing .256/.310/.333 with one home run and four RBI over 42 plate appearances since his demotion to Triple-A Memphis in April 16.
The 23-year-old was sent down to the Redbirds once Jedd Gyorko returned from a stint on the disabled list. While his initial cup of coffee at the big-league level didn't exactly go smoothly (.111 average over 20 plate appearances), Munoz has predictably encountered more success against Triple-A arms thus far. Munoz thrived with the bat at multiple stops in the Athletics' minor-league system over the previous three seasons, so he's certainly a prospect to keep an eye on as the season unfolds.
