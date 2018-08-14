Munoz saw a hand specialist Monday and received confirmation that his right wrist is not as badly sprained as originally feared, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Munoz exited last Friday's game against the Royals in the middle of an at-bat with his injury. While there were fears that the rookie would have to spend more than the minimum 10 days on the disabled list, it now appears that he'll be able to start swinging a bat by the end of the week. If that comes to pass, Munoz could return shortly after Aug. 21, the first day he'd be eligible for activation.