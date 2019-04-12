Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Joining team for Mexico series
Munoz will be added as the 26th player for this coming weekend's series against the Reds in Monterrey, Mexico, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals are afforded the extra roster spot for the Mexico Series, and with 13 pitchers already on the active roster, their final slot had to go to a position player. Enter Munoz, who was just optioned to Triple-A Memphis last Saturday and will be required to return to the Redbirds following the conclusion of the two-game series. Munoz has just five plate appearances at the big-league level this season and is hitting .231 across 14 plate appearances in his first three games in the minors.
