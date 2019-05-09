Munoz went 2-for-3 and was caught stealing on his one attempt in a loss to the Phillies on Wednesday.

Munoz provided the only multi-hit effort of the contest for the light-hitting Cardinals, which were completely flummoxed by Jerad Eickhoff and Seranthony Dominguez. Munoz has seen precious few opportunities this season, but largely put them to good use. Factoring in Wednesday's showing, the 24-year-old is 8-for-21 (.381) with a double, a walk and three runs thus far in 2019.