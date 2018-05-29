Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Knocks first big-league homer Monday
Munoz went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Monday's loss to the Brewers.
Munoz put the Cardinals on the board in the fifth inning with his first career big-league homer, a two-run shot off lefty Brent Suter. After struggling in his first stint with the big club earlier in the year, Munoz is an impressive 9-for-20 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored in eight games. He should continue to see some steady opportunities in the short term with Paul DeJong (hand) on the shelf and Greg Garcia (back) expected to hit the paternity list sometime this week.
