Munoz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs overall in a win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He was also hit by a pitch.

Munoz smacked a game-tying, 399-foot shot to right center in the seventh, a blast that got a five-run Cardinals rally started. The young shortstop is wielding a hot bat thus far in July, having picked on Diamondbacks pitching over the last three games for a .333 average (4-for-12) with a double, Wednesday's homer and three RBI.