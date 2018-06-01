Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Lifts walkoff homer Thursday
Munoz went 2-for-5 with a double, home run and five RBI in Thursday's win over the Pirates.
Munoz slapped a two-run double in the first inning and capped his monster night off with a game-ending three-run homer off of Felipe Vazquez in the ninth. Munoz is now riding a six-game hitting streak and has brought his season average up to an impressive .314 mark.
