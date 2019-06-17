The Cardinals are expected to place Munoz on the paternity list Monday, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

Munoz is set to head to the Dominican Republic to visit with his newborn and could remain away from the Cardinals for the maximum three days. St. Louis is expected to replace Munoz on the active roster with first baseman Rangel Ravelo, whose contract will be selected from Triple-A Memphis ahead of Monday's series opener with the Marlins.