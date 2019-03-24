Munoz's spot on the Opening Day roster is now locked in with Jedd Gyorko (calf) opening the season on the injured list, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Munoz was trending toward garnering a spot due to his positional versatility, but Gyorko's season-opening absence helps to officially cement Munoz's status. Munoz is actually listed on the depth chart at three infield positions (second base, third base and shortstop) and in left field. Additionally, manager Mike Shildt had also alluded to plans of having Munoz put in some time behind the dish prior to the official wrap-up of Grapefruit League play in order to prep him for emergency catcher duty during the coming season.