Munoz will start in center field and serve as the Cardinals' leadoff hitter Sunday against the Pirates.

Munoz has previously made only two starts this season, with both coming in the infield and out of the No. 8 spot in the order. He'll be filling in for Dexter Fowler in the outfield in the series finale while replacing a resting Matt Carpenter atop the lineup, but Munoz should be headed back to his usual bench role when the Cardinals begin a road trip Tuesday in Atlanta.