Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Mans leadoff spot
Munoz will start in center field and serve as the Cardinals' leadoff hitter Sunday against the Pirates.
Munoz has previously made only two starts this season, with both coming in the infield and out of the No. 8 spot in the order. He'll be filling in for Dexter Fowler in the outfield in the series finale while replacing a resting Matt Carpenter atop the lineup, but Munoz should be headed back to his usual bench role when the Cardinals begin a road trip Tuesday in Atlanta.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Keeps up hot hitting•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Takes advantage of rare opportunity•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Garners rare start•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Sent back to minors•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Joining team for Mexico series•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...