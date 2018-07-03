Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Multi-hit effort in win
Munoz went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Munoz's multi-hit effort was his third in his last seven starts. The rookie appears to only be getting better as the season unfolds, as he's now slashing .368/.415/.447 with three doubles, four RBI, three walks and three runs across the 41 plate appearances spanning his last 13 games. Munoz missed a pair of games with an ankle issue in late June, but he's picked up right where he left off prior to the injury and sports a solid .282/.326/.389 line for the season.
