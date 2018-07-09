Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: On base four times Sunday
Munoz went 2-for-2 with three RBI from a two-run single and a solo home run and also walked and scored twice in a loss to the Giants on Sunday. He also logged a stolen base.
Munoz may be relegated to more of a reserve role now that Paul DeJong is back from the disabled list, but Sunday was a tangible reminder of the upside he brings to the table. The rookie contributed in virtually every manner possible, and he's now hitting .350 (7-for-20) with a double, two home runs, six RBI, three walks and five runs over the six games in July in which he's logged at least one at-bat. Munoz's ability to also fill in at both second and third base -- the two positions he logged time in Sunday -- could certainly continue affording him consistent playing time if his offensive contributions remain solid.
