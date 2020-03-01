Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Opening Day status in doubt
Munoz (hamstring) seems unlikely to be healthy for Opening Day, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Munoz suffered a left hamstring strain during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, and it appears it will delay his start to the regular season. The exact severity of the injury remains unclear, but manager Mike Shildt indicated the recovery could "take awhile." The 25-year-old was in competition for the infield utility spot in spring training.
