Munoz is out of Saturday's lineup against the Pirates.

He is hitting .389/.421/.583 with two home runs and one steal (on three attempts) over his last 36 at-bats. Greg Garcia is starting at shortstop and hitting second against righty Chad Kuhl, but Munoz figures to get the majority of starts at the six until Paul DeJong (hand) returns, likely in late June or early July.

