Munoz slugged a pinch-hit two-run home run in his one at-bat during Friday's blowout victory over the Cubs.

The rookie picked right back up where he left off before the All-Star break, pushing his July average to .346 with the two-run blast, his sixth of the season. Munoz's playing time projects to be a tad more sporadic now that Paul DeJong is back from his hand injury, but his positional versatility around the infield and improving bat could certainly force the issue in terms of getting him on the field on a fairly regular basis.