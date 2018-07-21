Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Pinch-hit blast Friday
Munoz slugged a pinch-hit two-run home run in his one at-bat during Friday's blowout victory over the Cubs.
The rookie picked right back up where he left off before the All-Star break, pushing his July average to .346 with the two-run blast, his sixth of the season. Munoz's playing time projects to be a tad more sporadic now that Paul DeJong is back from his hand injury, but his positional versatility around the infield and improving bat could certainly force the issue in terms of getting him on the field on a fairly regular basis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: On base four times Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Surrenders everyday role•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Launches fourth homer in win•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Sitting out series finale•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Back in lineup Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...