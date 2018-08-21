Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Positive evaluation on wrist
Munoz (wrist) met with team doctors in St. Louis on Monday, and as per interim manager Mike Shildt, passed every test he was given, Jack Baer of MLB.com reports.
The rookie is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday, and all indications seem to be that he's headed in that direction. Munoz logged five at-bats with Double-A Springfield over the weekend in his two-game rehab assignment, which should be sufficient for him to regain his timing after what appears will be just a 10-day layoff.
