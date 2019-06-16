Munoz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Mets on Saturday.

Munoz drew only his third start of June on Saturday, and he hit safely for the fourth time in the last five games overall. The 24-year-old has managed to remain reasonably productive despite not having the opportunity to get into a consistent rhythm at the plate, as he's hitting .286 over his 64 plate appearances this season.