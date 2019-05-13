Munoz went 2-for-5 with a double and a run in a loss to the Pirates on Sunday.

Munoz was solid out of the top of the order, parlaying a starting opportunity into a multi-hit effort for the third time in May. The versatile infielder is hitting .367 over his first 31 plate appearances, although Sunday's two-bagger was just his second extra-base hit of the season.

