Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Reaches base three times
Munoz went 3-for-4 Saturday against the Cubs.
Munoz collected three singles for an empty three-hit performance Saturday. Batting nearly exclusively in the bottom-third of the Cardinals' lineup has made it difficult for him to produce consistent counting stats, as he has just three RBI and two runs scored in 42 June at-bats.
