Manager Mike Matheny said that Munoz (shoulder) is "game ready," Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Munoz had been dealing with a minor shoulder injury for the past couple days, but he should be ready to play immediately even though he's not a fixture within the team's starting lineup for Saturday's game against Miami. Looking ahead, expect Munoz to begin the 2018 season at the Triple-A level but he's not too far away from filling a bench role for the Redbirds.