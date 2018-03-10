Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Ready for game action
Manager Mike Matheny said that Munoz (shoulder) is "game ready," Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Munoz had been dealing with a minor shoulder injury for the past couple days, but he should be ready to play immediately even though he's not a fixture within the team's starting lineup for Saturday's game against Miami. Looking ahead, expect Munoz to begin the 2018 season at the Triple-A level but he's not too far away from filling a bench role for the Redbirds.
More News
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.