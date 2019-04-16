Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Recalled from Triple-A
Munoz was promoted to the major leagues from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Munoz was optioned to the minors Monday, but a pair of injuries have caused the Cardinals into making a number of roster moves. With Mike Mayers (lat) and Tyler O'Neill (elbow) heading to the injured list, both Munoz and Giovanny Gallegos will get another shot in the majors. Munoz is 1-for-5 with a walk in five games this season with St. Louis.
