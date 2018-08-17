Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Rehab assignment to start Saturday
Munoz (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Saturday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Munoz will be eligible to return on Tuesday. The timing of the rehab assignment suggests that he'll be able to return in the minimum amount of time, as he'd be able to play two or three games before heading back to St. Louis.
