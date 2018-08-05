Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Reprises bench role
Munoz is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
He'll be on the bench for a second straight day after the Cardinals reinstated Kolten Wong (knee) from the 10-day disabled list Saturday. Wong could be withheld from the lineup fairly regularly against left-handed pitching, but he'll likely serve as the Cardinals' primary option at the keystone nonetheless, resulting in fewer opportunities for Munoz.
