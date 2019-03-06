Munoz (wrist) came off the bench for Wednesday's 9-5 exhibition win over the Yankees, recording a base hit in his lone at-bat.

Munoz subbed in late in the contest and saw action at both middle-infield spots in addition to making a plate appearance. The 24-year-old had been held out of action for the previous three days while recovering from the bruised wrist he sustained when he was hit by a pitch Saturday.