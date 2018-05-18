Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Returns to majors Friday
The Cardinals recalled Munoz from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Munoz will again serve as a reserve utility infielder for the Cardinals after Paul DeJong was placed on the disabled list with a fractured left hand. Munoz has been solid at Memphis this season with a .287/.330/.436 slash in 94 at-bats.
