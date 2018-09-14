Munoz went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs scored Thursday against the Dodgers.

Munoz benefitted from batting second in the order after being slotted into the bottom third of the Cardinals' lineup for much of the season. He continues to get on base at a strong clip, with Thursday's performance bringing his on-base percentage up to .352 on the season. Though he's lost some playing time with the return of Kolten Wong, Munoz still draws several starts per week.