Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Scores twice
Munoz went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs scored Thursday against the Dodgers.
Munoz benefitted from batting second in the order after being slotted into the bottom third of the Cardinals' lineup for much of the season. He continues to get on base at a strong clip, with Thursday's performance bringing his on-base percentage up to .352 on the season. Though he's lost some playing time with the return of Kolten Wong, Munoz still draws several starts per week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Smacks solo homer•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Homers in three-hit game•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Sits after two straight starts•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Struggling since DL return•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Activated from DL•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Positive evaluation on wrist•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...