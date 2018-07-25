Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Seeing regular action
Munoz will start at second base and hit seventh Wednesday against the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Munoz will man the keystone for the third time in four games and looks set to serve as the primary replacement at the position for Kolten Wong (knee), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday. The Cardinals are optimistic that Wong will only miss the minimum amount of time, so Munoz may only notice a short-term spike in his fantasy value. The rookie is hitting .293 with six home runs and five stolen bases across 183 plate appearances on the season.
