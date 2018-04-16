Munoz was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Munoz earned a somewhat surprising bench role at the start of the season, but with Jedd Gyorko (hamstring) returning from the disabled list, he's headed back to the minors. The 23-year-old struggled in his occasional opportunities at the plate, hitting .111/.200/.167 in 20 plate appearances and striking out 55 percent of the time. He could be back up in a utility role later this season.