Munoz is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

Munoz had started the previous two games at the keystone and went 2-for-7 with a walk and two RBI in those contests, but he'll return to the bench in the series finale in favor of Greg Garcia. Until Kolten Wong (hamstring) is cleared to return from the disabled list, the Cardinals are likely to continue rotating both Garcia and Munoz at the position.