Munoz is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.

Munoz's absence looks to be maintenance-related after the 23-year-old recently recovered from an ankle injury. The rookie has performed admirably as the primary replacement at shortstop for the injured Paul DeJong (hand), supplying a .278 average and three stolen bases across 136 plate appearances on the season. Munoz's days as a starter could be numbered, however, as DeJong will play rehab games at Triple-A Memphis on Monday and Tuesday and could rejoin the big club as soon as Thursday, per Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com.