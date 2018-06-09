Munoz went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-innings win over the Reds on Friday.

The rookie blasted one of three homers off the embattled Matt Harvey, with the other two coming off the red-hot bat of Jose Martinez. Munoz has begun to consistently square up on the ball of late, as he's sporting a .342 wOBA (including three homers), a .270 ISO, a 37.5 percent HR/FB rate and a 39.3 percent hard contact rate over the 40 plate appearances spanning his last 10 games.