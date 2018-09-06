Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Smacks solo homer
Munoz went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.
Munoz took Kyle McGowin deep in the sixth inning to put the Cardinals up 7-1. It was the rookie's second homer in three games and eighth on the season, while he also has five stolen bases and a solid .284/.349/.440 slash line across 89 games. Munoz figures to retreat to a reserve role for the stretch run with Kolten Wong back from the disabled list.
