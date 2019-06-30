Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Smacks timely two-bagger
Munoz entered a loss to the Padres on Saturday as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the fifth inning and went 1-for-2 with an RBI double.
Munoz took over at shortstop for Paul DeJong midway through the blowout defeat and eventually delivered with his run-scoring two-bagger in the eighth inning. The young infielder is capable of filling multiple positions, but even an extended absence on the part of fellow utility man Jedd Gyorko (calf/wrist/back) and the season-long struggles of Matt Carpenter haven't served to open up any appreciable playing time for Munoz. Nevertheless, he's made good use of his relatively scant opportunities, with Saturday's production bringing his season line to .308/.314./.362 across 70 plate appearances.
