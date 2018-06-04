Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Stays hot in Sunday's win
Munoz went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Pirates on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.
The rookie continues to wield a hot bat, as he's now hit safely in nine of his last 10 starts. That stretch includes four multi-hit efforts, as well as a walk-off three-run home run against the Pirates last Thursday in the opening game of the series. Munoz has now logged 10 starts at shortstop in the 16 games that Paul DeJong (hand) has missed thus far, and beyond his strong offensive contributions, he's made an impression on manager Mike Matheny with his glove as well, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. "Watching how Yairo has taken advantage of this opportunity defensively and at the plate is a great example of what you have to do when you get backed into a corner," Matheny said.
